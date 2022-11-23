Free coffee all day: Drink Coffee Do Stuff celebrates South Lake Tahoe location’s grand opening

Drink Coffee Do Stuff celebrates their grand opening of their newest location in South Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Drink Coffee Do Stuff

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Drink Coffee Do Stuff has officially opened their doors to the South Lake Tahoe community Wednesday, Nov. 23. The coffee shop opened on Pioneer Trail over a month ago as a takeout-only window, while the inside was being renovated to become the Drink Coffee Do Stuff brand.

“We’re so stoked to serve the South Lake Tahoe community tomorrow, come on by for our grand opening,” Nick Visconti, owner of Drink Coffee Do Stuff said in a social media post.

In celebration of the official grand opening, Drink Coffee Do Stuff is dishing out free coffee beverages all day for all coffee shop patrons.

“Our whole team came together to make this dream a reality, and we’re so grateful,” Visconti said. “Come on over for free coffee, high fives, and a giant ‘hell yeah!’ to the whole Drink Coffee Do Stuff team who worked so hard to hold it down while we made this happen.”

Drink Coffee Do Stuff is a well-established coffee shop staple that has been serving North Lake Tahoe for almost a decade when Visconti thought to create a business that was his life passion: to drink coffee and do stuff.

“Drink Coffee Do Stuff is a specialty coffee company built with the belief that extraordinary coffee leads to an extraordinary life,” the coffee roaster’s website says. “The hallmark of our coffee roasting style is maximizing sweetness and revealing origin characteristic. High altitude roasting at 6,000 feet in Lake Tahoe provides us unique advantages to achieve this consistently making all our coffees more sweet, less bitter.”

Since the initial opening of their Truckee Roastery, the Drink Coffee Do Stuff brand has expanded into now five locations: Incline Village, Downtown Truckee, Raley’s O-N-E Market Truckee Café, Raley’s O-N-E Market Reno Café, and now officially, South Lake Tahoe.

“Huge thank you for all the support and stoke,” Drink Coffee Do Stuff’s social media post read. “It’s been one hell of a journey and we are so pumped to caffeinate South Lake Tahoe at our own brick and mortar shop!”

Stop by Drink Coffee Do Stuff’s South Lake Tahoe location during the coffee shop’s grand opening for a free coffee beverage of choice all day on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.