Free community flu vaccine clinics scheduled in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Division, has scheduled its annual, no cost community flu vaccine clinics during the months of October and November for the upcoming respiratory virus season. Seasonal flu vaccine will be administered in shot (injection) form only. Residents can drop in to receive their flu shot during the times provided below, as appointments are not needed.

“The flu vaccine is a key tool in preventing all people from getting the influenza virus. For certain groups—including seniors, pregnant individuals, children, and people with chronic health issues—vaccination is even more critical because it can help prevent life-threatening complications that can occur when these sensitive groups’ immune systems become compromised by the flu,” said Dr. Melody Law, El Dorado County Public Health Officer. “We offer these flu clinics annually at this time because flu season begins in October, and it is best to get vaccinated as early in the season as possible for optimal protection.”

West Slope Community Flu Clinic Dates and Locations for 2025:

October 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Placerville Library, 345 Fair Lane, Placerville

October 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 6740 Fair Play Road, Somerset

October 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pinewood Elementary School, 6181 Pine Street, Pollock

Pines

Pines November 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Georgetown Library, 6680 Orleans Street, Georgetown

East Slope Community Flu Clinic Dates and Locations for 2025:

October 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Public Health Office, 360 Johnson Boulevard, Suite 103, South Lake Tahoe

October 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Public Health Office, 1360 Johnson Boulevard, Suite 103, South Lake Tahoe

October 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Barton Health Fair at Bijou Community School, 3501 Spruce Ave, South Lake Tahoe

October 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Public Health Office, 1360 Johnson Boulevard, Suite 103, South Lake Tahoe

Residents are advised that flu vaccination clinic dates and times are subject to change. Updated

information on flu clinics will be on the County Flu Hotline at (530) 621-6188 and posted on the

County Webpage – Home – El Dorado County.