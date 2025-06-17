Free food for children: Bread & Broth 4 Kids Summer Program begins June 25

The 2025 St. Theresa Bread & Broth 4 Kids Summer Program begins June 25th and will continue every Wednesday through August 20th.

Food will be distributed at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Grace Hall, each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Any child up to the age of 18 can come alone or with a parent or legal guardian to pick up free, nutritious kid-friendly food. The food items will include but not be limited to fresh fruit, cereals, canned meat, protein-rich breakfast bars, single-serving dinner entrees, and nutritious snacks. In addition, each child will receive a surprise snack, anything from cookies to ice cream, to enjoy on site.

By providing access to nutritious meals, snacks and fresh fruit during the summer, children maintain the cognitive and physical growth during their time away from school. Research shows that children who are well fed during the summer months are less likely to experience learning loss when they return to school. Children who have access to the free or reduced breakfast and lunch lunch program during the school year often have limited food resources during the summer, and the B&B Summer Program hopes to meet that need.

As Christy Slocum, co-chairperson of the B&B 4 Kids program shares, “I especially love our Summer Program because as the kids stop by, we get to meet them and their families face to face, interact with them, and watch them happily fill their food bags with the things they like to eat”.

In addition, food bags will be delivered to the following child care centers and community organizations: Boys and Girls Club, Family Resource Center, Catalyst Kids, Early Head Start, Child Development Center, Catalyst Community, Appleseeds Academy, Step by Step, and Live Violence Free.

The B&B 4 Kids Summer program first began in 2017. Contributions from our very generous local community continue to sustain the program. Last summer, nearly 2,000 bags were distributed; the B&B 4 Kids team expects to serve even more children this year. Parents repeatedly express their gratitude for the program, and indicate that the food bags are so helpful in maintaining a healthy diet for their child over the summer.

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or contact Christy Slocum, B&B 4 Kids Co-Chair, at (310) 413-6816.