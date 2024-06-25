Free Food for Children-Bread & Broth 4 Kids summer program begins June 26

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 2024 St. Theresa Bread & Broth 4 Kids Summer Program begins June 26 and will continue every Wednesday through August 21.

This is a wonderful opportunity for all Lake Tahoe South Shore children. Free food will be distributed weekly to children to ensure that every child has access to nutritious meals and snacks during the summer break from school. Children who have access to the free or reduced breakfast and lunch lunch program during the school year often have limited food resources during the summer, and the B&B Summer Program hopes to meet that need.

Food will be distributed at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Grace Hall each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Any child up to the age of 18 can come alone or with a parent or legal guardian to pick up free, nutritious kid-friendly food. Parents must be accompanied by their children in order to pick up any kid-friendly food (or something to that effect).

The food items will include but not be limited to fresh fruit, cereals, canned meat, protein-rich breakfast bars, single serving dinner entrees, and nutritious snacks. in addition, each child will receive a surprise snack-anything from cookies to ice cream- to enjoy on site.

As Christy Slocum, co-chairperson of the B&B 4 Kids program shares, “I especially love our Summer Program because as the kids stop by, we get to meet them and their families face to face, interact with them, and watch them happily fill their food bags with the things they like to eat”.

In addition, food bags will be delivered to the following childcare centers and community organizations: Boys and Girls Club, Catalyst Kids, LTCC Day Care, Catalyst Community, Step by Step, and Live Violence Free.

The B&B 4 Kids Summer program first began in 2017. Contributions from our very generous local community continue to sustain the program. Last year, over 1,600 bags were distributed; the B&B 4 Kids team expects similar numbers this year. As one parent shared last summer,

“My kids and I come every Wednesday. They love the free bag of food, the ice-cream treats, the fresh fruit, and all of the goodies they can pick from. Thank you!”

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or contact Cheryl Breitwieser at (530) 307-3405.