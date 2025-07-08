Free guided wildflower walks

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A second edition of the most comprehensive Lake Tahoe wildflower field guide, Plants of the Tahoe Basin (Graf, 1999), is in the works and botanist Molly J. Ferry needs your help to make it happen.

This update blends community-driven citizen science with free weekly wildflower walks led by Ferry. On these outings, you will be guided through Tahoe’s wild gardens, highlighting specific plants and sharing insights into their anatomy and ecology.

“This project has been a joy, bringing more eyes and boots on the ground in support of the book project,” said Ferry. “Anyone can be a botanist, and if they don’t feel like one yet, I’m here to help them discover it within themselves.”

Friday Forays

A relaxed evening stroll guided by the motto: ‘If you want to go very slow and not very far, go with a botanist.’ These Friday outings are perfect for exploring native plants, meadow herbs, and local flora at a leisurely pace. You’ll also receive help uploading your plant observations to the Tahoe Institute of Natural Science Wildflower Big Year project on the iNaturalist phone app.

“This summer has been a joy nurturing the community’s appreciation for our native flora,” said Ferry. “The moment I pass around a specimen and someone peers through the loupe (magnifying glass), time seems to slow. We lean in, look closely, and revel in the fine details of nature up close. Isn’t that what we all need more of? Isn’t that what summer is all about?”

Wildflower Wednesdays

A more adventurous, half-day hike that kicks off in the morning. These Wednesday search party outings focus on locating specific plant species and include a fun, map-based plant hunt. Expect some off-trail hiking, uneven terrain, and distances of up to 7 miles.

How to Join

Visit the website to learn more (https://sites.google.com/view/tahoe-plant-book/home ), or explore the full calendar of events to get involved. Once you know which hike you want to join, just show up. Head to the listed coordinates at the date and time on the calendar. Be sure to bring water, sunscreen, layers, sturdy shoes, snacks, and a botanical loupe if you have one. Please, no dogs.

“How can we protect our native flora if we don’t know what it is, where it grows, or why it matters?” asks Ferry.

For any questions, email Molly Ferry at tahoeplantbook@gmail.com .