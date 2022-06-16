Free history program to feature Death Valley

Mosaic Canyon at Death Valley. | Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Death Valley

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — How did a company, whose business was mining, processing and selling laundry soap, come to build a luxury hotel rivaling the finest of Europe and bring tourism to a location with perhaps the least marketable of names imaginable (Death Valley)?

Using dozens of rare photos, author and historian David Woodruff recounts Death Valleys nostalgic and entertaining history of brining tourists to the hottest, lowest and driest spot in North America.

The 50-minute free event takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the the Wylder General Store, located 1/4 mile east of Wylder Resort in Hope Valley on California State Route 88.

Call 760-920-8061 for more information.