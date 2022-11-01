Free lift ticket offered for purchasing Tahoe license plate

Anybody that purchases a Tahoe license plate gets a free lift ticket to a participating resort.

Provided/Tahoe Fund/Tom Zikas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Fund on Tuesday announced the start of ‘Plates for Powder,’ an annual program that offers free skiing opportunities to those who purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate. Proceeds from plate sales and renewals support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“We are thrilled to share that for the first time ever, all Tahoe-area ski resorts are participating in the Plates for Powder program,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Thanks to the continued support of our partner resorts, more people can hit the slopes for free this winter, while also giving back to Tahoe.”

Through the Plates for Powder program, California and Nevada drivers can buy a new Lake Tahoe license plate and receive a free day pass to one of 14 Tahoe-area resorts, while supplies last. The passes must be used during the 2022-23 winter season. Participating resorts include: Boreal, Diamond Peak, Heavenly, Homewood, Kirkwood, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Royal Gorge, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Sugar Bowl, Tahoe Cross Country, Tahoe City Winter Sports Park and Tahoe Donner.

For more than 10 years, the Tahoe Fund has organized the Plates for Powder program on behalf of the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands. Over 95% of funds generated by plate sales and renewals help fund new hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, and protect Lake Tahoe’s famed beaches and blue waters.

“Through the Tahoe Fund’s Plates for Powder program, skiers have a great opportunity to support projects that help protect what they love about Tahoe,” said Conservancy Board Chair and El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel. “Tahoe plate funds bolster our efforts to restore the resilience of Tahoe forests and watersheds and expand opportunities for everyone to access and enjoy Lake Tahoe.”

New Tahoe license plates cost $50 in California, with a $40 annual renewal fee, and $61 in Nevada with a $31 renewal fee. Personalized plates are also available for additional fees. For more information, visit tahoeplates. com.

Source: Tahoe Fund