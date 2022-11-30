Free men’s health event set for Saturday in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A free mental health event for local men will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Senior Center in South Lake Tahoe.

The event, hosted by Dreda Dre, is open to all Tahoe area men with the idea being to give a safe space for local men to gather, interact and support each other while gaining knowledge of emotional skills.

We will have local speakers exchanging stories and advice,” said Dreda Dre. “We will have on-site therapists and specialists ready and willing to speak to people one on one for those in need. Suicide prevention will also be on site as well as several other nonprofits to hand out resources.”

Free food and drinks will be offered along with games and activities.

For more information, call 530-314-1451.