Free online screening of wildfire documentary part of larger effort to raise awareness
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities, with support from the Tahoe Fund, is hosting a free virtual screening of the documentary “Not If, But When: Wildfire Solutions” through Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema through June 24.
The 40-minute documentary explores how organizations are forming unprecedented partnerships to mitigate the impact of wildfires in California. The film is based on interviews with leading experts and highlights cutting-edge wildfire practices that use the latest data models along with Native American ecological knowledge.
The screening, online and at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema, is part of a larger effort to engage communities in conversations about the future of wildfire.
An online Q&A panel featuring forest management experts will follow the screening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, to discuss prescribed burn operations, the Lake Tahoe West Restoration Partnership and more.
The Tahoe Network recognizes the importance of building community awareness about mitigation strategies in this new age of wildfire and strives to prepare people and property for by coordinating efforts on a neighborhood scale.
The film may be watched at the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema website.
To register for the Q&A session visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsdOmvrD4oHtX8arjxweIINZj7Cei9riT0.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pilot identified in fatal North Tahoe plane crash
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A pilot who died Tuesday in a plane crash in Martis Valley, near Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, has been identified by authorities.