Free online screening of wildfire documentary part of larger effort to raise awareness

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities, with support from the Tahoe Fund, is hosting a free virtual screening of the documentary “Not If, But When: Wildfire Solutions” through Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema through June 24.

The 40-minute documentary explores how organizations are forming unprecedented partnerships to mitigate the impact of wildfires in California. The film is based on interviews with leading experts and highlights cutting-edge wildfire practices that use the latest data models along with Native American ecological knowledge.

The screening, online and at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema, is part of a larger effort to engage communities in conversations about the future of wildfire.

An online Q&A panel featuring forest management experts will follow the screening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, to discuss prescribed burn operations, the Lake Tahoe West Restoration Partnership and more.

The Tahoe Network recognizes the importance of building community awareness about mitigation strategies in this new age of wildfire and strives to prepare people and property for by coordinating efforts on a neighborhood scale.

The film may be watched at the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema website .

To register for the Q&A session visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsdOmvrD4oHtX8arjxweIINZj7Cei9riT0 .