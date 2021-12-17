Free pet adoptions through December at Pet Network

Thea is available for adoption at Pet Network.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Pet Network Humane Society is looking to give its furry friends still looking for a home a wonderful holiday season with sponsored adoptions for the entire month of December.

The generous donation comes from the Gately Family Foundation, who is not only sponsoring the adoption fees for each animal, but also sponsoring a year of pet insurance.

Pet Network’s Director of Development Hillary Abrams said that many animals have already been adopted, but more come to the shelter every day.

“We have all kinds of breeds,” said Abrams. “We just got a bunch of kittens. We have puppies … Our website is always a 100% up-to-date, so check the website, and check our social media.”

The animals available for adoption are online at petnetwork.org , and have more information about the dog or cat’s breed, their weight, and the official application to potentially bring them home. Adoptions are on a first-come-first-served basis, so Abrams recommends that if you see a friend online that you are absolutely sure would be a great fit, to not hesitate.

“We have adoption staff who are here for support,” said Abrams. “We have veterinarians who are here … We have a support system. If somebody is having a challenge, they can call, we’re happy to work with you.”

For those who would like to try out an animal in their home before making the final decision, Abrams suggests fostering first.

“There’s also the foster option,” said Abrams. “For someone home alone on the holiday’s, they can have a kitten to take care of.”

Additionally, Pet Network’s Holiday Giving Trees have gone up around the village, with locations including the Pet Network Thrift Store in the Village Center, Pet Station, and Pet Network’s lobby.

Each tree has tags with different needs for the animals at the shelter, like $25 for a new dog bed, or $50 towards cat food.

When adopting or fostering an animal during the holidays, or at any time, the staff at Pet Network want owners to know that having an animal is a full-time commitment, and can be trying at times. But when adopting at Pet Network, new owners should know they’re never alone.

“We have resources and we’re here to help keep animals in homes,” said Abrams. “It’s not like you can never call. If somebody has questions, they can call, they can bring the animal by.”

For more information, visit petnetwork.org .