Free public tours of South Tahoe Public Utility District Wastewater Treatment Plant

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District (District) is launching free public tours at its wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The 45-minute tours will provide residents with a behind the scenes look at how the facility operates and the critical role it plays in cleaning wastewater.

Participants will have the opportunity to tour the treatment plant and learn about the process of how the wastewater is cleaned and safely reused. The tours are free and advanced registration is required.

Sign-ups are on a first come first served basis and can accommodate up to 20 people. Visit stpud.us ,

events to sign-up.

Tours will begin at the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board Room, located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive.

“We are excited to offer this unique experience to our community,” said Aaron Buckman, Manager of Plant Operations. “Our goal is to help community members understand the treatment process.”

For more information on the District’s wastewater treatment plant, visit http://www.stpud.us/events .