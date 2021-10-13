Free pumpkin run for kids at Lake Tahoe Marathon

Runners gather near Emerald Bay to start a race in a previous Lake Tahoe Marathon event.

Provided/laketahoemarathon.com

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Optimist Club of South Lake Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Marathon are putting on free pumpkin runs for kids up to 10 years old starting at 10 a.m. on Halloween at Lakeside Beach.

Register for free online at http://www.LakeTahoeMarathon.com or just come to the race at 9 a.m. Sunday to register.

Little goblins are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for this event. The Optimist Club is providing pumpkins and refreshments for participants which could be a good photo opportunity.

Race headquarters are at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Thursday through Saturday. Free event parking is available at the Hard Rock Hotel back parking lot.

The Lake Tahoe Marathon is also looking for volunteers to pass out race bibs, t-shirts and other swag on Thursday afternoon Oct. 28, Friday evening Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct 30.

A race announcer for the finish line at Lakeside Beach on Oct. 31 is also being sought.

This year, the Lake Tahoe Marathon is honoring all active firefighters, police and EMTs who may enter the half, marathon or ultra for $60 who have an active ID.

Runners have a choice to run the Friday Lakeside Marathon or the spectacular all downhill Nevada Half Marathon.

On Saturday, choose the Cal-Neva Marathon or the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon and on Sundayist the 26th Lake Tahoe Marathon or the spectacular downhill Emerald Bay Half Marathon.

Other running options include the Midnight Express 72-mile Ultra, 4-Person Marathon Relay, 16.4 Miler, the Edgewood 10K, the Super Hero 5K as well as the Kids Free Pumpkin Run.

For more information, visit https://www.laketahoemarathon.com/kids , call or text organizer Les Wright at 530-559-2261 or email leswright@sbcglobal.net .