Free puppet show at South Lake Tahoe Library

A free puppet show will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at South Lake Tahoe Library.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Library will host a Summer Reading Challenge performance from the Fratello Marionettes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The free indoor puppet show, sponsored by Friends of the Library, will tell the story of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The library is located at 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

For more information, call 530-573-3185 or visit http://www.eldoradolibrary.org .