Free sandbags available to South Tahoe residents

Free sandbags can be filled behind fire station No. 3 in South Lake Tahoe and at 1834 Santa Fe Avenue in Meyers.

Provided/SLTFR

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County are offering free sandbags to residents ahead of the multi-day wet, winter storm expected to hit the region this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued flood and winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe region for multiple feet of snow above 7,000 feet and possibly several inches of rain at lake level.

For those concerned with flooding issues, the city and county are offering free sandbags.

Local residents can help themselves to sandbags that can be filled behind fire station No. 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard or in Meyers at 1834 Santa Fe Avenue.