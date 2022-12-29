Free sandbags available to South Tahoe residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County are offering free sandbags to residents ahead of the multi-day wet, winter storm expected to hit the region this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued flood and winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe region for multiple feet of snow above 7,000 feet and possibly several inches of rain at lake level.
For those concerned with flooding issues, the city and county are offering free sandbags.
Local residents can help themselves to sandbags that can be filled behind fire station No. 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard or in Meyers at 1834 Santa Fe Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.