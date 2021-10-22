Free sandbags available to South Tahoe residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Free sandbags are available to El Dorado County residents in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The sandbags can be used to protect property from strong storms that can produce debris flow caused by the Caldor Fire burn scar.

The self-serve station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the South Lake Tahoe Search and Rescue building, located at 1834 Santa Fe Avenue, in Meyers.

Residents should bring their own tools to fill the sandbags. The bags should be filled about half way to about three-quarters full and need to be tied near the top. Bags too full or too empty will not be effective.

Sandbags may also be purchased at local hardware stores during non-emergencies.





The station is provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Services, El Dorado County Department of Transportation and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.