Fresh Tracks snowshoe race returns, supporting breast cancer research

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Fresh snow has arrived just in time for the Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe event, raising funds for metastatic breast cancer research. The Eric Nageotte memorial is an annual event pulling together the community to not only to raise funds, but to also have fun.

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club is hosting this year’s walk and race on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Historic Camp Richardson Resort.

It’s called a walk and race, offering unique handmade age-group awards that are three deep for the competitive, but organizers say you don’t have to race—just have fun. They encourage anyone to participate, including first timers. “If you can walk, you can snowshoe!”

The race benefits METAvivor, an organization that supports metastatic breast cancer research and awareness. This year’s race is in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin; local doctor, Kelly Shanahan; young local mom, Adrienne Shepard and other local Tahoe women.

Early pre-registration ends Feb. 20 at $39.68, which includes event swag, snowshoe rental (if you need snowshoes), post-race refreshments, and continued day use of groomed Camp Richardson trails.

You can register online at http://www.ultrasignup.com .

Day of registration is $45. Registration will be at the Ice Cream Parlor between 8:30 – 9:50 a.m. The race starts at 10 a.m.

A post-race celebration will follow.