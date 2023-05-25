Freshmen lead Vikings at state track, field meet

HENDERSON, Nev. — South Tahoe freshman Arya Saini was at her best at last weekend’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships, claiming gold in hurdles and silver in long jump.

Saini lowered her personal record in the 100-meter hurdles by 0.35 seconds, finishing in first place with a time of 15.49 seconds. She hit a long jump of 16 feet, 11 inches to finish in second place, and improve her personal best in the event by seven inches. Saini was also seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 12.91.

Fellow freshman Lyla Landy set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:30.35 to finish in second place. Landy also set a personal record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:08.38 to take third place. She won the Northern Region title in the event.

Landy also joined senior Evelyn Bennett, junior Noosa Higgins, sophomore Chole Waskiewicz to finish fourth place in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:15.77. Bennett also took sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:29.00. Junior Rose Friedrich took seventh in long jump with a season-best leap of 15 feet.

The South Tahoe girls’ team finished in seventh place with 48 points. Elko won the state meet with 88 points.

The Vikings boys’ team ninth place with 31.5 points. Moapa Valley won the state championship with 123 points.

Senior Ayden Keck led South Tahoe with a runner-up finish in triple jump. Keck set a personal record in the event with a mark of 43 feet, 4.50 inches. He also took seventh in long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11.00 inches.

Senior Levi Hernandez claimed bronze in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10.00 inches. Hernandez also set a personal record in long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8.25 inches to finish in fifth place.

Freshman Brody DeFranco took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with at time of 17.00. DeFranco also took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.15. Junior Ian Lomeli took eighth in the 400 meters with a time of 52.72. Junior Tommy Morton took eighth in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 9.50 inches.

The boys’ 4×100 meter relay team of sophomore Evan Habaradas, Lomeli, Hernadez, and Keck took seventh with a time of 46.61.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.