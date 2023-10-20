Friday night lights: Highlanders have chance at North’s No. 2 seed

SILVER STAGE, Nev. — With the Class 2A state football tournament looming, the Incline Village High School football team will have a chance to lock up the Northern League’s No. 2 seed on Friday when the Highlanders host league rivals Yerington.

Incline Village is coming off the most points they’ve scored this season in a dominant 47-6 showing at Silver Stage on Saturday.

The Highlanders made the trip to Silver Springs for Saturday’s contest and jumped all over the Nighthawks from the outset, dropping 33 points in the first quarter. Junior quarterback Tommy Williams was nearly perfect with four touchdown passes on 6-of-7 attempts. Williams finished the game with 108 passing yards and a 10-yard touchdown run.

Junior Colin Combs led the team in receiving with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Senior Cameron Bodel had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Lucas MacDonald caught a 25-yard touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass. Junior Jayden Abbate caught a 28-yard touchdown and senior Kyler Thompson scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Junior Tate Gitchell carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards and a touchdown. Junior Aidan Midgley had three carriers for 51 yards, and also recovered a fumble.

Defensively, Combs led the team with seven tackles, including three tackles for a loss. Bodel had a pair of sacks and caused two fumbles. Senior John McAndrews recovered a fumble.

Incline (4-2, 4-1 Northern League) can seal the Northern League’s No. 2 seed at home on Friday against Yerington (2-4, 2-3 Northern League). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Going forward, the Highlanders have already stamped a ticket into the eight-team Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Football Playoffs. The first round of the tournament is set for the first weekend of November.

Vikings host rivals Truckee to close season

In Class 3A, the South Tahoe football team will close out their season at home on Thursday against rivals Truckee.

The Vikings (1-7, 0-6 Northern League) will have a tall task ahead of them as the undefeated Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Northern League) look to wrap up an undefeated regular season. Truckee has won the past five Sierra Bowls between the two teams.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.