Friday Night Lights youth flag football is ready for kickoff

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village parks and recreation department announced that the NFL Flag Friday Night Lights youth flag football league is starting its sixth season Friday night Aug. 30.

Over 100 boys and girls will converge on the Ridgeline fields behind Incline Middle School every Friday afternoon to play the newest Olympic sport. Since 2019 this youth flag football league has been one of the most popular programs in Incline for both boys and girls.

In coordination with the National NFL Flag organization all the players get reversible jerseys of real professional NFL teams. The league is played with 5 players on the field at a time.

The teams are made up of 10 players on each team and this season has six middle school teams and four 3rd – 5th grade teams. There are also two 1st – 2nd grade teams rounding out the program.

Former parks and rec sports and community supervisor Tim Kelly started the league six years ago and he can’t believe how much it’s grown in that time.

“We started this league with eight teams total, four in the elementary division and four in the middle division,” Kelly said. “Now the league has six middle school teams and six elementary teams, that is amazing!”

Amazing is a great word for watching the youngest Incline village residents play every Friday night. The league is very high paced with a lot of scoring and energy. Even the 1st and 2nd grade league is running a lot of plays that still very entertaining for fans to watch.

Flag Football Team huddled up and ready to play. Provided / Tim Kelly

The older elementary league and the middle school league has a lot of exciting passing plays with many young players showing off their athleticism and coordination.

The record for points scored in a game is 70 points and the end score was 70 – 62 in that game with the two main scoring threats becoming all state players at Incline High last year.

A major positive from the league has been how it’s become a feeder to the Incline High School football program. Since the inception of the flag football league, the high school has been able to bring back a JV program while seeing a major rise in success on the scoreboard.

“Almost all of the players you see playing for the Highlanders only played in the flag football league before arriving on campus,” Kelly said. “The flag league started the excitement for football for many of these guys, now they are just representing Incline High like champions playing tackle football.”

Opening games for the flag football start on Friday Aug. 30 and the season runs to Nov. 1 with the super super bowl against the Tahoe City league and the South Tahoe league.

Game times are 4:15pm and 5pm and all fans are welcome to come watch the games.