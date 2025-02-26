Friday Nite Gates returns to Mt. Rose for second year

RENO, Nev. – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is bringing back its Friday Nite Gates (FNG) race series starting Friday, February 28.

The six-week series is a loose slalom race, with each racer getting two runs. The course is set to be on Kit Carson but that could change depending on conditions.

“It’s supposed to be pure fun,” said Julie Johnson, Sales and Marketing Coordinator. “It’s just to get people out on the hill, even if they don’t have any racing experience.”

Mt Rose Friday Nite Gates recreational racing Provided / Mt. Rose

Teams must have at least one female, one male, one skier and one snowboarder compete each week. The fastest time is dropped.

Racers must be at least 18 years old and although the series is meant for beginners, Johnson recommends racers are at least comfortable on intermediate runs.

At the end of the series, the top team has their name put on the FNG trophy and of course, they get bragging rights, which Johnson says, “people around here take very seriously.”

Coming back for its second year, Johnson said they nearly doubled the participation.

To learn more, or to track race results throughout the series, visit https://skirose.com/friday-nite-gates/ .