Frigid temps, wind to create dangerous conditions in High Sierra

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in incline Village.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Lake Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a two hour delay due to icy roads and hazardous weather, officials said and added winter bus stops are in effect.

The National Weather Service in Reno in a special statement warns that traveling in the backcountry will be “downright dangerous” in exposed areas of the High Sierra due to winds creating wind chills in the minus-20 to minus-35 range.

“Exposed skin could rapidly see frostbite in these conditions,” the statement said. “It may be a good idea to stay indoors, or make sure to have proper safety gear if you are recreating in the backcountry.”

The high on Monday for the region will be frigid, in the low 20s, and 5-10 mph northeast winds will make it feel even cooler.

“Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these continued very cold temperatures,” the statement said. “It’s also a good idea to make sure that your pipes are protected from the cold.”

The temps are expected to recover somewhat on Tuesday with highs expected in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens and will rebound to seasonal averages from Wednesday into the weekend.

The service says there is a chance for light snowfall on Friday and higher chances for more snow by the end of the weekend into next week.

“While it is not looking like a big storm, moderate snowfall amounts could result in travel impacts across the Sierra and northeast California in the Sunday to Tuesday timeframe,” the service said.