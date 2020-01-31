From possible record highs to chilly lows, wild weather swing this weekend at Lake Tahoe

A view from the summit at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

From sunny and warm to cold and snowy, the weather this weekend at Lake Tahoe will have it all.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special weather statement calling for possible record high temperatures for the season on Friday and Saturday followed by a strong cold front moving in on Sunday.

The highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 50s to about 60 on Saturday before plummeting into the 40s and then teens for Sunday into Monday.

NWS said inversions will be present in the lower valleys, especially Friday, which could lead to increases in haze and and pollutant levels.

Saturday at Lake Tahoe will be a spring preview. It should be a good day to be outside.

On Sunday a strong cold front quickly pushes into the region, bringing strong winds and snow.

Southwest winds in the morning could reach up to 40 mph and higher along ridges and mountaintops. High-profile vehicles will encounter difficult travel on Highways 395 and 95, especially south of Interstate 80.

It will also be rough air for aviation.

A brief period of high-intensity snow is likely Sunday, although accumulations will be limited to a few inches on the mountains and a possible coating at lake level.

After reaching a high of around 60 on Saturday, the thermometer will drop to the teens and possible single digits Sunday into Monday. A brisk north wind will accompany the cold temp and snow showers are possible.