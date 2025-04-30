From rebuilding the team to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Highlanders cheer reborn after pandemic

The Incline High School cheer team received and accepted an invite to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November.

Provided / Sara Coombes

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline High School cheer team is going to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November, an impressive accomplishment after nearly dissolving due to the pandemic. Just three years ago the team was reborn when 12 girls visited Sara Coombes’ office one afternoon and asked her to coach in an effort to resurrect the cheer team.

“But I’m not a cheerleader,” Coombes had initially told the athletic director when he asked her to coach cheer. “I’m a dancer. I don’t know a lot about cheer.”

It didn’t matter. The team just needed somebody. So Coombes, a lifetime dancer, stepped up and tried her hand at cheer coaching.

“We’ve had a lot of growing pains,” but Coombes says more students want to be involved and are returning each season. “It’s better and better every year.”

This year, the team will join over 500 other cheerleaders from around the U.S. on Nov. 27 to perform together in the historic parade in New York City.

Cheer captain Alynne Chavez initially brought the idea to Coombes. Applying required submitting a video and completing a form, so Coombes and her assistant coach, Rosa Morales Soria, decided to go for it. The team did their research and watched prior year performances to ensure they were executing the expected difficulty level and pace.

With this in mind, the cheer team’s captain and co-captain choreographed a routine and the team then recorded it to a fast-paced Jennifer Lopez song. Around a week after submitting the video and application, the team received a formal invitation to participate in the parade.

The undertaking is no small expense and Coombes informed the team moving forward would require extensive fundraising over the months leading up to the parade. “They all agreed to put in the time and the work, and so I moved forward with the registration.”

The team currently has restaurant partnerships, sponsors, clinics and car washes planned as well as other ideas brewing. That’s just on the fundraising side. The team will soon receive a video of the parade routine to learn in preparation. Once in New York, they will join the over 500 cheerleaders in a large ballroom as organizers start putting the pieces together.

Performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade provides a rare opportunity for the Incline High School students to represent their school and town on a grand stage.

“I think it’s really an awesome opportunity for them to show what we can do in this tiny little town,” Coombes says. It doesn’t just represent the team’s capability, but also the town’s. “All of the fundraising that we’re going to do will happen in this town,” Coombes says. “So I think that alone speaks volumes to how much support we have here.”

Not only will the students make memories, Coombes says they will gain valuable experience throughout the entire process, from choreographing, recording, learning a new routine and fundraising, to the trip itself. “I would hope that they would all put that on their college applications.”

The Highlanders leave the Friday before Thanksgiving and return the Friday after. In addition to performing on Thanksgiving, the team will participate in activities during the week, including visiting the Statue of Liberty, and Broadway, as well as daily practices and rehearsals.

The team has grown close since rebuilding and they won’t just be traveling as team members. “Some of them are traveling with really close friends,” Coombes says, “and so it’s really exciting for them.”