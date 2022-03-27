From record warmth to winter weather advisory for Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —After consecutive days of record warmth, winter weather is expected to return to Lake Tahoe.

The thermometer approached a fourth straight record on Saturday at South Lake Tahoe but the high of 65 fell a few degrees shy. The North Shore, however, did set a new mark with the 65 degree day, breaking the former standard for the date of 61.

The unseasonably warm weather will be followed by a storm that could drop up to 10 inches on the mountains around Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory that begins at midnight on Sunday and lasts through 8 p.m. on Monday.

The service is expecting snow accumulations of 5-10 inches of heavy, wet snow above 7,000 feet, with higher amounts possible along the Sierra crest and in Alpine and Mono counties to the south.





The advisory says that below 7,000 feet a mix of rain and snow are expected with snow accumulation of about 4 inches by Monday morning on non-paved surfaces.

The service said even light snowfall can cause major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra space between vehicles on slick roads. For the latest road conditions call 511.

Sierra ridge winds may reach up to 80 mph on Sunday night.

The service is also forecasting a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms on Monday which could affect ski lift operations.

Sunday’s high is expected to be in the high 50s dropping to the mid 40s on Monday. The overnight lows will be in the mid to high 20s.

From Tuesday into the weekend, the service is forecasting mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and the lows in the mid 20s.