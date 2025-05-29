From start-up to regional impact: What we’ve built together at the Tahoe Prosperity Center (Opinion)

When I joined the Tahoe Prosperity Center as Executive Director in 2014, we were a fledgling organization with just enough funding for a part-time ED and grant coordinator focused on broadband. We had a small but committed board and a big vision: Unite Tahoe’s communities to strengthen regional prosperity.

In those early days, we focused on building relationships with our jurisdictional partners around the lake. Their annual support helped us launch and sustain key initiatives—especially in housing and broadband. One of our first major partnerships was with the University of Nevada, Reno to create and expand the AlertTahoe fire camera system. At the time, these early-detection wildfire cameras were virtually unknown. Today, they save lives across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. More than 150 local fires in Tahoe have been quickly contained thanks to this system. We’re now fundraising for the Blackwood camera on the West Shore to close a remaining blind spot. If you’re able, please support this effort.

Next, we turned to the needs of our workforce. Local businesses were struggling with employee retention and rising costs. Our Workforce Ecosystem Report provided specific strategies for employers and public sector leaders. One of the clearest takeaways? We needed more housing for our year-round residents. That launched a long-term effort to gather and share accurate, actionable housing data. Since then, hundreds of new units—both affordable and market-rate—have been added across the region. We know it’s not enough, but it’s real progress.

Then came the pandemic. For a region so dependent on tourism, the economic shock was devastating. We quickly commissioned an economic impact study to quantify the fallout and guide recovery. That research—combined with insights from more resilient communities— inspired the Envision Tahoe Prosperity Playbook. We asked residents what was working, what wasn’t, and what they needed to thrive. Their voices, paired with local data and guidance from our Catalyst Committee, shaped a new set of strategies for Tahoe’s economic future. One of those efforts, Tahoe Inc., now brings entrepreneurs together in monthly roundtables to build and scale new businesses right here in the basin.

During the Caldor Fire, we partnered with local chambers of commerce to provide emergency funding to restaurant workers who lost wages over Labor Day weekend. It was another stark reminder of how vulnerable we are when we rely too heavily on tourism. Tahoe will always be a beloved destination, but we must also invest in other sectors—like health and wellness, environmental innovation, and the creative economy.

That’s why our Connected Tahoe initiative remains so important. By improving broadband and supporting start-ups, we’re helping to create a more resilient, diversified economy. Tahoe is full of smart, capable people. When we come together with a shared purpose, there’s nothing we can’t do.

I’m incredibly proud of the TPC team. Our Program Director has helped numerous local entrepreneurs through Tahoe Inc. Our Office and Grant Manager have untangled a major broadband grant to get regional improvements back on track. And our volunteer board, dedicated and generous with their time, just hired a new Executive Director to lead us into the future.

Sarah Schmidt will take the reins on June 2, and I’m excited to see where she and the team take TPC next. She’ll guide the organization through a new strategic planning process, and I’m confident she’ll build on our foundation with fresh ideas and strong leadership.

As for me, I’ll continue to support TPC’s mission, even as I shift into a new chapter. My youngest son starts his senior year of high school this fall, and I’m also launching two new businesses, ABK Consultants and Share Sunshine. You’ll still find me out on the trails, or at a Tahoe Inc. roundtable, cheering on our region’s next generation of changemakers.

Thank you for the honor of serving this community for the past eleven years. Tahoe Prosperity Center was built to bring us together and that spirit will always guide my work and my heart.

Heidi Hill-Drum

Tahoe Prosperity Center