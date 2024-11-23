Frontier Airlines to return to Reno-Tahoe International Airport with nonstop service to Denver, Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines planes taxi at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Frontier Airlines

RENO, Nev. – Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines is returning to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) next year with the launch of nonstop service to Denver International Airport (DEN) and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS). Both routes will operate three times per week beginning March 7, 2025.

To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19.

“We can’t wait to make our return to the Reno-Tahoe area next year with the launch of this new service,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “Just in time for spring and summer travel, consumers in the region will have new ultra-low cost flight options to Las Vegas, Denver and beyond. Tourists looking to visit northern Nevada will also be able to take advantage of Frontier’s affordable, convenient flight options.”

“We are pleased to welcome back Frontier Airlines to RNO,” said Tina Iftiger, Chief Air Service Development Officer for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “This expansion provides the traveling public with additional nonstop options to Denver and Las Vegas while creating connecting opportunities throughout the airline’s growing network. With Frontier Airlines, we are proud to offer strong and resilient travel options for the entire region.”

New service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO):

SERVICE TO: Denver (DEN) to start March 7, 2025 for 3x/week at $19

SERVICE TO: Las Vegas (LAS) to start March 7, 2025 for 3x/week at $19

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check http://www.flyfrontier.com for additional

details.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier’ for the airline. Underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience, ‘The New Frontier’ provides more transparency through upfront pricing and options to meet various customers’ needs and budgets. Through no change or cancellation fees, a ‘For Less’ Price Guarantee, longer flight credit windows and more, America’s Greenest Airline is improving what customers can expect and delivering the best price for their travel needs.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 25, 2024. Fares are valid for non-

stop travel on select days of week. Fares are valid for travel Feb. 13, 2025, through Apr. 21, 2025.

The following blackout dates apply: Feb. 13-14, 16-17, 28, 2025; Mar. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30, 2025; Apr. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 2025. Round trip purchase is not required. Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members.

Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms & Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airline’s Contract of Carriage.