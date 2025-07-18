Fuels reduction project to begin around South Tahoe High School on July 21

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Since school’s out for summer, the South Tahoe Fuels Reduction Team will be starting work on South Tahoe High School for fuel reduction, increasing the defensible space and making it safer for students and staff. Work will begin on July 21st and continue into the fall.

The project began in 2024, outlining a comprehensive plan to mitigate wildfire risk around the school. It spans 80.1 acres, which includes areas both within and adjacent to the high school.

On July 8th, Division Chief of the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department Jay Manning told the Tribune that West Coast Arborists had been awarded a contract through the city, and that equipment and personnel would be starting the work in late July. The project’s estimated cost is $321,289.

“Reducing hazardous fuels around the high school is vital to protect the students, staff, and the community,” said Lake Valley Fire Protection District Captain Martin Goldberg. “Creating defensible space gives firefighters a better chance to protect this critical facility and provide a secure refuge during a wildfire.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.