Fuelwood permits for sale in Tahoe

Personal use fuelwood permits are set to go on sale in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Permits at the forest supervisor's office in South Lake Tahoe go on sale starting Monday, June 4, and at the Incline Village Forest Service office on Wednesday, June 6, the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit recently announced. Permits cost $20 per cord, with a two-cord minimum purchase and a limit of 10 cords per household.

Permits have specific conditions and complete information is provided when the permit is issued, according to the Forest Service. Maps to designated cutting areas are provided and must be in the permit holder's possession along with the valid permit when cutting.

The permit is for collection of "down-dead" wood in designated fuelwood areas within the Lake Tahoe Basin. Down-dead means the tree is down on the ground and dead, rather than dead and standing. Per the Forest Service, cutting any standing tree, whether dead or green, is prohibited.

Permit holders must keep vehicles on National Forest roads. No off-road travel is allowed and permit holders must comply with all permit conditions. Some designated fuelwood areas are only open during specified dates and all areas are subject to closure at any time.

Visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/OpeningClosingDates for a complete list of Forest Service road and gate opening dates. Some road and gate opening dates may be delayed, and access to some roads may be limited due to wet conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

The service asks permit holders to stay off private property and show courtesy regarding noise or collection activity on National Forest lands near homes or neighborhoods.

Permit sales will end on Nov. 16 and the last day to cut is Sunday, Nov. 18.

The South Lake Tahoe office is at 35 College Drive, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Incline Village office is at 855 Alder Ave., and is open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the South Lake Tahoe office at 530-543-2600, or the Incline Village office at 775-831-0914, or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/FuelwoodPermits.