Full circle: From advocacy to law enforcement, and back again (Opinion)

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month—a time to reflect not only on the statistics we hear but also on the lived realities behind them. For me, this month has special meaning, as my personal and professional journey has come full circle.

Before I wore a badge, I worked with Vista Rise Collective (formerly Live Violence Free) here in South Lake Tahoe. It was my first introduction to the courage of survivors and the complex dynamics of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Back then, I saw the strength of people trying to rebuild their lives, the hope that comes with advocacy, and the importance of having a safe space in a small community where everyone seems to know each other.

Soon after, I joined Law Enforcement in various capacities with El Dorado County and most recently, with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. I served this community for over 11 years. This experience gave me a different vantage point. I met victims on some of their darkest days, often when fear outweighed hope. I witnessed firsthand how domestic violence not only harms individuals but ripples outward—affecting children, extended families, and the broader community. I also learned the importance of collaboration between police, advocates, counselors, and courts. No single agency can address domestic violence alone.

Yet, in those years, I also carried the weight of the unanswered questions: What happens after the call for service has ended or has the investigation concluded? Who helps survivors when the uniforms leave? How do survivors and families find healing—not just safety? These questions followed me long after my shifts ended.

That is why; after retiring from active service, I chose to return to Vista Rise Collective—this time in a new capacity as a Clinical Intern while completing my master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. Now, instead of responding to crisis in the moment, I sit with survivors and their families in the long aftermath. We work together to process trauma, build healthier relationships, and imagine futures not defined by violence and their traumatic experiences.

What strikes me most at this stage of my journey is the resilience I continue to see. Survivors are not just surviving—they are raising children, holding jobs, going to school, and giving back to their neighbors. Their strength reminds me why awareness months like this one matter. They remind the community that domestic violence is not a private issue; it is a public one. It lives among us—in homes, workplaces, and schools. And it requires all of us to pay attention.

In law enforcement, I often heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.” In advocacy and therapy, I would add: “If you hear something, believe them.” Survivors need to know they will be heard, believed, and supported—whether by a neighbor, an officer, a counselor, or a friend.

This October, my hope is that South Lake Tahoe continues to lead with compassion. Domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of age, orientation, gender identity, profession or background. It thrives in silence and secrecy, but it begins to lose its power when a community speaks with one voice. Whether through supporting local nonprofits like Vista Rise Collective, learning more about healthy relationships, or simply checking in on a friend, each of us has a role to play.

I have worn many hats in this community: advocate, officer, and now therapist-in-training. Each role has shown me a different piece of the same puzzle. And while the work is never easy, it is always worth it. Because every survivor deserves not only safety—but also healing, dignity, and hope.