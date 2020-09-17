Full closure of US Highway 50 begins Friday

Caltrans will close U.S. Highway 50 for up to two weeks starting Friday.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Caltrans is reminding motorists that a full closure of U.S. Highway 50 is set to begin at 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and continue for up to two weeks during major construction work on the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct.

One-way traffic control is in effect at Echo Summit for the $14.1 million bridge replacement project. A full closure of the highway will begin Sept. 18 and is anticipated through Oct. 2 while seven precast, prestressed 96-foot bridge girders are installed. Weather or unexpected delays may prolong the closure beyond the initial two-week period.

This project is replacing the existing bridge, which was built in 1939, with one that meets current seismic and safety standards.

Construction on this project started in May 2019 and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Requests for permits for regular/daily commuters over Echo Summit to use Johnson Pass Road as a detour around the work site during the closure can be submitted in person daily through Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Caltrans’ Meyers Maintenance Station, 2243 Cornelian Drive.

Proof of residency or business purposes will be required to receive a pass. Online applications are no longer being accepted. Motorists are advised that trailers are not allowed on Johnson Pass Road during the closure period and that vehicles are limited to 25 feet and 8,000 pounds.

A signed detour route will be available using State Highways 89, 88, 49 and 16. The detour adds about 35 miles (45 minutes) each way from South Lake to Sacramento.

For more information on the project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com on Twitter @way2Tahoe or onFacebook/Way2Tahoe.