Full implementation of Sand Harbor’s day-use reservations starting April 15, 2025

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Following the success of last year’s pilot program, Nevada State Parks is fully implementing day-use reservations at Sand Harbor State Park starting tomorrow, April 15, 2025. The reservation system is designed to improve the visitor experience, reduce congestion, and protect the park’s stunning natural environment.

Reservations will now be required daily during peak season, from April 15 to October 15, for entry by vehicle from park opening at 8 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Visitors arriving during this time must secure a reservation in advance at ReserveNevada.com .

After 10:30 a.m., any unclaimed reservation spots will be released to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservation Tiers

To ensure fair access and flexibility, day-use reservations will be released in the following tiers:

Tier One: 200 reservations available 90 days in advance

200 reservations available 90 days in advance Tier Two: 100 reservations available 30 days in advance

100 reservations available 30 days in advance Tier Three: 50 reservations available 7 days in advance

50 reservations available 7 days in advance Same-Day: Any un-booked reservations are available until 10:15 a.m. on the day of arrival ($5 reservation fee does not applly)

At the time of this press release, reservations are still available for 4th of July Weekend and Memorial Weekend. Visitors are encouraged to book early during this high-demand season.

“The day-use reservation system has been a valuable tool for improving the visitor experience and managing capacity at one of our most popular state parks,” said Bob Mergell, Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks. “We’re excited to move forward with full implementation to better serve our guests and preserve Sand Harbor’s unique natural beauty.”

Additional Reservation Information

How to Reserve : Reservations must be made at http://www.reservenevada.com . They are non-transferable and may not be resold. The reservation holder must be present in the vehicle with valid ID matching the name on the reservation.

: Reservations must be made at http://www.reservenevada.com . They are non-transferable and may not be resold. The reservation holder must be present in the vehicle with valid ID matching the name on the reservation. Reservation Fee : A $5.00 processing fee applies to all reservations, except same-day bookings.

: A $5.00 processing fee applies to all reservations, except same-day bookings. Park Entrance Fees : $10 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $15 for out-of-state vehicles. This fee will be added at checkout.

: $10 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $15 for out-of-state vehicles. This fee will be added at checkout. Group Use Area : Reservations for the Ramada/Group Use Area include 25 designated parking spaces. Guests using this area do not need a separate day-use reservation but must still pay the vehicle entrance fee.

: Reservations for the Ramada/Group Use Area include 25 designated parking spaces. Guests using this area do not need a separate day-use reservation but must still pay the vehicle entrance fee. Boat Launch : Access remains first-come, first-served.

: Access remains first-come, first-served. Shakespeare Festival: Ticket holders arriving before 10:30 a.m. will need a reservation. Since most performances are in the evening, this should not impact afternoon access.

Important Reminders

Reservation holders must enter by 10:30 a.m . or their spot will be forfeited and released to the public.

or their spot will be forfeited and released to the public. If you arrive after 10:30 a.m. and your spot has not been claimed by someone else, you may still enter without paying again.

Refunds are not issued for missed reservations.

Sand Harbor is beloved for its turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and iconic granite boulders. By continuing the reservation system, Nevada State Parks is committed to preserving the magic of this special place for generations to come.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit http://www.parks.nv.gov .