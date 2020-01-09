Full Moon Snowshoe Hike Saturday at Sugar Pine Point State Park

Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Full Moon Snowshoe Hike takes place this Saturday.

If you go ... What: Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Full Moon Snowshoe Hike When: 6:30 - 9 p.m., Saturday Jan. 11 Where: Sugar Pine Point State Park (7595 Hwy 89, Tahoma) Tickets: $25 - 40 Info: www.sierrastateparks.org

The Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Full Moon Snowshoe Hike takes place Saturday, Jan. 11.

This tour will lead snowshoers around the Hellman-Ehrman estate and Lake Tahoe’s shoreline in Sugar Pine Point State Park.

Hike with a state park interpreter guide to learn about natural and cultural history of the lake and Hellman-Ehrman estate under moonlight on a snow covered trail. The entirety of the hike will be around 1.5 hours.

A beginners clinic for those new to snowshoeing will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the Full Moon Hike starts at 7 p.m.

Snowshoers will gather near the restrooms in the day use side of the park.

This event is sponsored by West Shore Sports.

The hike costs $40 for adults and $25 for children with the snowshoe rentals, park entrance fee, and guided hike are all included in the fee.

It will be chilly outside in the evening so dress warm for this event. This local event’s proceeds will go to benefit the Sierra State Parks Foundations’s educational programming. On the day of the hike, check availability by contacting Sugar Pine Point State Park at 530-525-9528 or email info@sierrastateparks.org.