Full service salon celebrates grand opening on lower Kingsbury, hiring local beauticians

Hayley and Danny cutting the ribbon at the Grand Opening of Luxe Beauty Studio

Hannah Sullivan Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – After nearly a year of new ownership, Salon at the Lake now is operating under a different name and dynamic crew. The Luxe Beauty Studio team cut the ribbon to celebrate their hard work with a grand opening celebration hosted on Sept. 12 to thank their supporters, sponsors, and friends.

Danny Featherstone and Hayley Hickson took over the salon on the Lower Kingsbury Grade last year and started giving it a full makeover including a new name. For over 28 years, Salon at the Lake was owned by Andrea George.

As such, not everything has been replaced, the salon will still have familiar faces. Featherstone told the Tribune that a hairstylist or two will be sticking around on the new beauty team.

The Salon at the Lake received a complete makeover with only one original wall and a few familiar faces remaining. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Located right above the Tahoe Tavern & Grill, Luxe Beauty Studio offers services in hairstyling, manicures, pedicures, and skin care including lashes, all with a complimentary view of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountains.

In addition to the view, the new salon has private room for lash extensions, another for skin care, and space for multiple beauticians.

Visitors will be greeted by a staff of experienced and highly skilled professionals, a serene and luxurious environment to relax and rejuvenate in with a personalized team that’s dedicated to every guest using the latest in beauty technology and the finest products and techniques.

Luxe Beauty Studio is located at 209 Kingsbury Grade Rd. To book an experience or for any hair stylists and nail technicians interested in joining the team, email the Luxe Beauty Studio team at Booking@luxebeautytahoe.com .

A large group of supporters joined Danny and Hayley to turn the Studio into a dance party for one night only, complete with DJ. Hannah Sullivan Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Special thanks to our sponsors, Riva Grill, Tahoe Tavern & Grill, Mott Canyon, The Loft Magic Show, Alpenglow Boat Co. and Cruise Tahoe, Tahoe Bagel Co., Azul and Base Camp Pizza,” Featherstone said. “Renovations wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors’ continued support.”