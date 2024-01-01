Fun ways to spend the first day of the new year

New Year’s Day marks the unofficial culmination of the holiday season, which some feel begins months earlier with Halloween. Retailers have had all sorts of party and decorative goods filling shelves throughout the holiday season, and much emphasis has been placed on celebrating with friends and family.

The revelry that comes on New Year’s Eve is hard to match, particularly for those who attend lavish parties or venture to city centers to ring in the new year with others. While January 1 may be a bit more quiet, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy this first day of the year.

Plan a hiking excursion

There’s a good chance you have not been out hiking for awhile, with your most recent venture having been a leaf-peeping trip. Enjoy the natural scenery during an entirely different season, with much lighter crowds at parks and on trails. If you’ve resolved to exercise more this year, hiking is a great start.

Host a relaxing brunch

With all the merrymaking the evening before, most people may need a little time to recuperate before heading out. Brunch is a great way to get people fed and help them shake off fatigue from a late night of partying. With a focus on conversation and food, rather than dancing and drinking, this can be an intimate way to set the tone for the new year.

Queue up the movies

The hustle and bustle of the holidays can be exciting yet exhausting. Take an opportunity on January 1 to slow down for perhaps the first time in at least two months. Ask household members to choose their favorite films, then spend the day binge watching movies. Eat leftovers or order in so no one needs to leave the comfort of the sofa.

Adopt a new pet

Many charitable animal groups advise against giving pets as holiday gifts because the idea may be spontaneous and pets require a lot of care. For those who have been thinking of welcoming a pet into the family, this may be a good time to visit an animal shelter (if any are open) or peruse online adoption postings. The slow pace of the post-holiday months might be the ideal time to help an animal get acclimated to a new home.

Go shopping

It may seem like the average person has exhausted all of his or her shopping energy by this time, but post-Christmas sales are great ways to stock up on holiday decor for next year at reduced prices. If stores are open on New Year’s Day, shop around for ornaments, lawn figures, lights, and more at steep discounts. Then spend the rest of the day sorting and organizing holiday items and discarding those that have seen better days.

Help at a nonprofit

Volunteer time at a local nonprofit group that delivers meals to homebound locals or one that visits nursing home residents. Start spreading New Year’s cheer early on.

New Year’s Day is a good time to spend quality time and have fun with loved ones.