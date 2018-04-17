‘Fundamental Freedoms’ exhibit opening at Lake Tahoe Community College

Lake Tahoe Community College Art Department instructor Shelley Zentner is bringing her large-scale portraits inspired by stories of freedom and expression to the college in her exhibit, "Fundamental Freedoms."

Zentner will host an artist reception and talk on Thursday, April 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Foyer Gallery. South Lake Tahoe Mayor Wendy David will officially open the exhibit at 6:30 p.m., followed by an artist's talk from Zentner. Wine and canapés will be served, and all are welcome to attend.

Zentner has created seven major new works since the 2016 presidential election that will be featured in this exhibit. She felt compelled to contribute in some way to the growing voice of protest.

Each painting explores different aspects of freedom: the freedom to vote, to learn, to explore the natural world, and to escape violence and enslavement. Zentner describes the work as, "a celebration of the heroic efforts of committed, passionate individuals to fight for fundamental freedoms. Diverse as these people are, what they have in common is bravery, curiosity, creativity, and a willingness to endure hardship to help others."

In counterpoint to this image of suffering is a painting of Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenage activist who was shot in the head by the Taliban for speaking out in support of education for girls and women. To compliment this exhibition, a free screening of the award-winning documentary film "He Named Me Malala" will be shown in LTCC's Duke Theatre on Friday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. A discussion panel will follow.

Local schools are invited to bring groups of children fifth grade and older to learn more about the issues raised by the subjects of each portrait in Zentner's Fundamental Freedoms exhibit. The artist will be available for short presentations by appointment for the three-month duration of the show, and educational materials will be provided. All of the artworks are for sale, and a percentage of sales will be donated to causes and charities connected to each painting in the exhibit.

Zentner is a Welsh artist who has lived in South Lake Tahoe for 14 years. She is an adjunct faculty member in LTCC's Art Department, and is the founder of Tahoe Activist Artists.

After visiting the Foyer Gallery on April 19, all are welcome to the Haldan Art Gallery inside LTCC's library building for a second exhibit and artist reception from 5 – 7 p.m. featuring new works created by faculty and staff in LTCC's Art Department. Artist talks will begin shortly after 5 p.m. Some of the featured pieces in this show include an additional piece by Zentner, photography by instructor Jim Grant, and much more.

These exhibits will remain open through June 21.

The Foyer Gallery in the Fine Arts building can be accessed Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Haldan Art Gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.