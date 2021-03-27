Funding available in CDFW cannabis grant program

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced upcoming funding opportunities for a variety of cannabis-related projects statewide through the Cannabis Restoration Grant Program.

CDFW has released a draft proposal solicitation notice for public review and comment. The draft solicitation includes funding opportunities in two priority categories statewide:

• Cleanup and remediation of public lands impacted by illegal cannabis cultivation

• Watershed and/or community enhancements where either legal or illegal cannabis cultivation occurs.

CDFW is also developing a new grant opportunity with a focus on assisting qualified cannabis growers. More details on this opportunity will be announced later this year.

“We are excited to engage with organizations of all sizes about their ideas and cannabis-related projects to benefit the environment,” said Jennifer Nguyen, CDFW’s cannabis environmental program manager.

“We are interested to see how these financial resources will help the industry and are eager to listen and learn from our stakeholders.”

Grants through the Cannabis Restoration Grant Program are funded through California’s Environmental Restoration and Protection Account pursuant to Revenue and Taxation Code section 34019(f)(2) and may be used to fund the cleanup, remediation and restoration of environmental damage in watersheds affected by cannabis cultivation and related activities and to support local partnerships for this purpose.

View an online presentation at tinyurl.com/3am9az33 to learn more about the Cannabis Restoration Grant Program and available funding opportunities.

For questions email canngrantprogram@wildlife.ca.gov .

Source: California Department Of Fish And Wildlife