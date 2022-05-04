Fundraiser launched to furnish Lake Tahoe Boys and Girls Club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Leadership Lake Tahoe Class of 2022 is dedicated to supporting bright futures for children and has launched a fundraiser to help furnish the new Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe .

To double the impact, Desolation Hotel , Maggie’s Restaurant and Untethered Workspace have joined the efforts and for the rest of May will match all monetary donations up to $50,000.

“The new building provides a true club experience for our members,” said Jude Wood, executive director of Boys and Girls Club Lake Tahoe. “With improved safety, observation and dedicated spaces for art, STEM, our youngest, and our oldest. We can accommodate more children and provide them with high quality programs in a fun and enjoyable environment. Central to that is the furniture.

“For too long the club had to make do with donated furniture that was not always suitable,” added Wood. “Now we have an opportunity to get the right sized furniture, that will withstand the wear and tear of club life, and which will enhance our member’s experience and provide greater opportunities when it comes to programs and activities.”

To support the Boys and Girls Club and Leadership Lake Tahoe’s efforts, donations will begin online at https://bgclt.org/leadership-lake-tahoe/ .

“I believe that every time the children walk through those doors, they will feel welcomed and be excited to be a part of something spectacular,” said Courtney Schmidt, current participant of Leadership Lake Tahoe.

There will also be a fundraising event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Flatstick Pub, located at 4101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, suite 101.