Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Tahoe trails after Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association announced a month-long fundraiser called the “[Re]Build the Future: December Donor Drive” to generate support for efforts to rebuild and restore trails impacted by the Caldor Fire.

Funds raised before the end of the year will allow the nonprofit to address these challenges so it may continue developing 50 miles of multi-use trail basin-wide.

“Anybody who enjoys Tahoe trails will benefit from the money raised this month. Our crews and volunteers work hard to build and maintain recreation opportunities for all trail users who live in and visit the Tahoe Basin,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA Executive Director. “We’ve seen an outpouring of people eager to support the crucial restoration of popular trails damaged by the Caldor Fire and to support building new trails – donating this month is the most direct way to prop up those efforts.”

By contributing this month during the TAMBA [Re]Build the Future: December Donor Drive, mountain bikers and trail users of all types take an active role in trail rehabilitation, protect watersheds, and create an increased capacity for trail maintenance. Funds raised during the drive will be unrestricted, allowing TAMBA to carefully direct resources for maximum community and environmental benefit.

The Caldor Fire burned roughly 20 miles of multi-use trail in the Tahoe basin that TAMBA maintains and helped build. Tahoe is a world-class biking destination, so it is the priority of TAMBA and partner organizations to return trails to a sustainable and safe condition for users to enjoy.

For more information, visit tamba.org/ReBuild-Donor-Drive .