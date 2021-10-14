Fundraiser Saturday at Casey’s will benefit Wildland Firefighters Foundation

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Casey’s is hosting a fundraiser with Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District this weekend to raise funds for the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.

The event begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, in Zephyr Cove and offers community members the chance to talk to local firefighters about their experiences while fighting the Caldor Fire, and thank them for their efforts.

“I’m sure they have a lot of interesting stories to tell,” said Casey’s owner Tom Gallatin. “We’re going to be doing this as a kind of a community thank you party. The suggested charity is the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.”

Gallatin explained after talking with people at Cal Fire, he realized even though the organization is in Idaho, the work done there is instrumental in helping firefighters who have been impacted by fighting fires, whether it be medically or economically.

Along with conversations with the firefighters, Gallatin is excited for a fun evening with the community. Live music is scheduled for the evening, along with a buffet of free appetizers that will be served in the social room of the restaurant. The full menu will be served as well, and all proceeds and profits from the night will be donated to the WFF.

“I’m excited about the participation that I’ve gotten from the community,” said Gallatin. “Telling me they want to come in and say thanks to firemen and the first responders.”

The event will be emceed by local radio personality Howie Nave.

Casey’s is located at Round Hill Shopping Center next to Safeway.

For more information, visit caseystahoe.net .