Fundraiser to benefit Lake Tahoe local

Rocky Beaty cotinues to work toward recovery. A fundraiser Saturday will help cover ongoing medical expenses.

Provided

Community members are coming together to host a second annual fundraiser to benefit a local resident injured in a 2018 trampoline incident.

The second Rocky’s Road to Recovery Fundraiser will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at El Dorado Beach, 1004 Lakeview Ave.

Rocky Beaty, 19, fractured his C6 and C7 vertebrae and severely injured his spinal cord in a trampoline accident in May 2018.

Beaty — a South Lake Tahoe local, active member at Sierra Community Church, drummer, gymnast and skier — continues to make positive strides in his recovery. According to an event flyer, he has maintained a positive attitude and immense amount of determination.

He goes to therapy at SCI Fit Sacramento twice a week.

A $25 SUP fee Saturday gets you paddle board access at your leisure and entry into a raffle, SUP games and cornhole competition.

Live music will be provided by the Sierra Gypsies.

Beer, wine and food will be provided by Revive, Cole Water Brewery, Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Korbel.

All proceeds will go to Rocky’s Road to help cover the costs of Rocky’s ongoing medical care. To donate online, visit http://www.gofundme.com/Rocky-sRoadtoRecovery.