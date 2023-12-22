Fundraiser to help local cheer team go to nationals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Elite Cheer Team has their eyes set on nationals after success in their first competition in November. The team is looking for community support to help get them there. They’ve provided the opportunity to look good while doing just that at their Snowbunny Winter Ball.

The black tie event takes place at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, Jan. 6 from 4 – 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $60 on the event center or cheer team’s website . Children six and under are free.

Included with a ticket are hor d’oeuvres, a live raffle, music, dancing and photography.

Team founder Victoria Hemenes says she was nervous with this being the first fundraiser she has organized, but felt supported by the community coming together to help out. Multiple businesses donated items for raffle prizes and the Tahoe Blue Event Center donated their center for the event.

The Flight Deck Sports Bar and Grill stepped up as one of their first sponsors. The restaurant even brought the cheerleaders to their recent holiday event where Santa arrived in a helicopter. Hemenes says, “it’s just really nice to be able to work with the community and start getting our cheerleaders really well known out there.”

Some of the raffle prizes include more gift cards to local restaurants—Rojos, Goodfellas Pizza, and The Divided Sky—to name a few. They’ve also received free rentals for skies or snowboards, lift tickets to Palisades Tahoes, and a one night stay at the Hyatt, but that isn’t everything. Hemenes says they continue to receive new raffles prizes daily, “The community generosity has been truly phenomenal.”

The event will also host a live DJ, cash bar and bake sale, as well as Snowbunny merchandise for purchase.

Those who cannot attend the event can still contribute by donating to the team on their website. Hemenes says the team plans on doing fundraisers seasonally, including in the spring before nationals in May.