Funds available to South Tahoe nonprofits from celebrity golf

STATELINE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is once again inviting local nonprofit organizations to apply for funds resulting from the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The deadline is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the application is available at https://ltva.org/american-century-championship-donation-request-application/ .

As part of the July 2021 American Century Championship, American Century Investments, in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and NBC Sports, is committing $85,000 from tournament proceeds to organizations located in South Tahoe.

The maximum award will be $5,000. Applicants are encouraged to list the organization’s request in one of four categories:

Category 1 – Organizational Sustainability – Significantly impact growth and stability of the organization. This award is not necessarily project based but would allow the organization to expand services or increase fundraising capacity, institutionalize systems that help the organization for the longer term as well as to manage its day-to-day operations.

Category 2 – Organizational Impact – Increase number of constituents served.

Category 3 – Community Need – Distribution of services or support as primary goal.

Category 4 – Scholarships – Individual participation and/or access fees.

For financial support consideration, groups must be in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., or in the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County and meet 501(c)3 nonprofit guidelines. Each must provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community.

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

NBC Sports and Korbel California champagne previously directed an additional $5,000 to Tahoe Wildlife Care as part of the annual Korbel Closest-to-the-Pin contest. South Lake Tahoe Boosters Club also received $8,000 for ecology collection throughout the tournament.

Funds were also distributed to local and national nonprofits who staffed concession stands during the tournament. To benefit as many organizations as possible, groups that previously received funding during tournament week will not be eligible for the $85,000 pool.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.9 million have been distributed to more than 80 Tahoe area nonprofits to assist 11,500-plus individuals.

The 33rd annual American Century Championship is July 6-10, 2022. For more information, visit http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com .