Funk rock artist Scott Pemberton headlines Live at Lakeview

Live at Lakeview, South Shore's lakefront free concert series held at Lakeview Commons, returns for its fourth week of the season with a multi-genre lineup courtesy of The Connor Party and headliner Scott Pemberton.

"Scott Pemberton's sound is much like the vibe of his native Portland: freaky, fun and just the right amount of weird. The best way to categorize his music is with the moniker 'Timber Rock,'" states the musician's online biography.

"Scott naturally applies his own lens/stamp to the sounds of the Pacific North West, the region he has always called home. The deep jazz, NW rock/grunge, blues roots and the west coast funk. It's all there, and often all in the same song."

Pemberton is a Live at Lakeview favorite, and is no stranger to South Shore in general: He has taken the stage at various venues multiple times in the past.

The rock 'n' roll performance begins at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, and is open to guests of all ages. Lakeview Commons is located at the corner of U.S. 50 and Lakeview Avenue.

Live at Lakeview also features local vendors, a beer and wine garden, live art and more on-site fun.

Parking at the venue is limited (off-site parking is available at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, located at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.), and biking is encouraged. A free bike valet service is provided.

Visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com for more information on the series.

— Lake Tahoe Action