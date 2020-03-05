G. Love & Special Sauce perform at Stateline

G. Love & Special Sauce come to Harrah's Saturday.

Provided / Kaelan Barowsky

If you go ... What: G. Love & Special Sauce When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7 Where: South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (50 US Hwy 50, Stateline) Tickets: $32-137 Info: www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows

G.love & Special Sauce brings the Philly vibe and funk to the South Shore Room at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

G. Love & Special Sauce incorporates a unique blend of hip hop and alternative blues complete with lots of harmonica use.

They are known for their version of unique “trashcan blues” and “sloppy blues.”

G. Love & Special Sauce have been performing since 1993 and have released the popular hits “Cold Beverage” and “Baby’s Got Sauce.”

The band began performing at a bar in Boston and in 1994 they released their 1st album on Okeh Records.

While their 2015 album, Love Saves the Day shines a light on the Rock ‘n’ Roll side of the band emphasizing raw emotions from heartbreak and even a bit of anger with the lyrics.

Garrett Dutton, more widely known as G.Love, released a solo album titled “The Juice.”

This album relates more to the original funk side of the band and includes collaborations with Keb’ Mo’, Robert Randolph, Marcus King, and Roosevelt Collier.

G. Love & Special Sauce is signed with Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records label. On Saturday’s show, the band will be performing with Jontavious Willis.

The show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets to the show range from $32-137 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit Harrah’s site at http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.