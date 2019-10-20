Game and Grub: Big game of the week and where to watch it (Opinion)

Football is back. Each week of the pro season, we’ll pick one must-watch game to clear your calendar for and a great place where you can catch it.

Game of the Week: Baltimore at Seattle

Not too long ago this could have been considered a bare knuckle brawl given the two defenses. While times have changed, this still shapes up to be an entertaining matchup.

For Baltimore, it’s all going to be riding on the arm (and legs) of their young quarterback. That’s it for them in a nutshell. It’s what it has been all season and it’s not gonna change for this matchup.

What I just said about the Raven’s QB, same here – except Russell Wilson has been ballin’ like David Copperfield this season performing trick after trick to a standing ovation. I’d be shocked if the Seahawks lose at home. Regardless, it should be fun to watch and just maybe, the smarter birds will prevail. For everyone who doesn’t know, that’s the Ravens.

Where to Watch: Vinyl

We all know the best way to listen to music is through vinyl. But what you probably don’t know is that Vinyl is also a great way to experience Sunday football. Yes, the same place that is built around delivering great live music experiences is also sports central when it comes to watching the games.

Not only do you have four 75” TVs and five 65” TVs set up around couches and tables, but there is also a super screen the size of Mount Everest. Combine that with a sound system that is designed to deliver top notch music listening, and you’ve got yourself a man cave/she shed away from home – only on steroids.

Whether it’s just you and a friend or a large group, it’s like your own private viewing party – only it’s free to experience. Just come early to stake your claim because it’s first-come first-serve.

Vinyl is located right next to the William Hill Sports Book so if putting a little scratch on the game of choice is numero uno for you on Sundays, check.

As great as this all sounds, that might not be the most appealing feature of this game day experience. That trophy may go to the food and drink specials.

One. Dollar. Beers. Yes, you read that right. You can choose from three different beers, but that gives you penny pinchers no excuse not to go check it out. And if the suds are not for you, there’s a dedicated full bar just for you.

Food specials on the day range from $3 – $7 and include your game day fare of things like enormous pizza slices and gourmet hot dogs (check out the jalapeno dog if it’s on the menu).

Vinyl is definitely an experience worth a spin.

Vinyl is located inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 50 Highway 50 in Stateline, Nev. For information, visit them online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com or by calling 844-588-7625.

This content is brought to you by Lake Tahoe Action’s food and dining partners.