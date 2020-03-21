Gaming association says 616,000 out of work in nation’s casinos

The American Gaming Association says the coronavirus has put an estimated 616,000 gaming employees out of work nationwide.

AGA President Bill Miller said that 95% of the country’s 465 commercial casinos and 76% of the 524 tribal casinos have been shut down to slow the spread of the virus.

“The impact to our employees, their families and communities is staggering and the implications extend far beyond the casino floor,” Miller said. “Leading technology companies that supply the industry and the nearly 350,000 small business employees that rely on gaming for their families and communities are bearing the brunt of this economic standstill and will continue to suffer if Congress and the administration doesn’t take immediate action.”

He pointed out that half the jobs the industry supports are at non-gaming businesses including restaurants and local shops.

He said casino closures involve nearly $74 billion in annual wages nationwide along with $41 billion in tax and tribal revenues. Miller said the industry delivers $52 billion a year in small business revenue including construction, manufacturing, retail and wholesale businesses.

He said if all those casinos remain closed for the next eight weeks, the U.S. economy will lose $43.5 billion in economic activity.