Gaming Control issues memo outlining rules for Nevada casino reopenings

A view of the casino corridor at Stateline.

Provided / Bill Rozak

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has issued a memorandum outlining the procedures licensees must follow as they move to reopen for business.

The six-page memo signed by board member Terry Johnson says the procedure will begin with a reopening plan submitted to the control board’s Audit Division for Group 1 licensees and to the Tax and License Division for Group 2 licensees at least seven days before the planned reopening. It instructs licensees both large and small to also send a copy to the Enforcement Division.

The memo recognizes how complex it will be to reopen some of the larger operations such as Las Vegas Strip resorts and large slot route companies, giving licensees up to 30 extra days in some cases to meet requirements.

Licensees must provide control board agents with a contact person, including a cell phone number.

In addition, the memo calls for the reopening date and time and, if the reopening process is phased in at larger operations, specific dates and times for each area.

The big issue is the money on hand in gaming operations so licensees must provide a schedule for replenishment of funds including cash, chips and tokens in all areas from machine hoppers to the cage and table game trays.

Casino licensees are required to have a certain amount of cash and other funds depending on their size, the number of machines and tables at the location. But the memo says the “cash on hand” bankroll requirements are waived for seven days after the governor allows licensees to resume business.

Gaming control agents are normally there for procedures involving money.

If the mandatory closure goes part dates when quarterly or semi-annual filings were required, the memo says licensees will get a break, extending the deadlines for those filings by 30 days after the governor authorizes reopening.

It orders licensees to account for and pay liabilities including any payments owed to patrons such as winning sports book tickets.

Revenue reporting requirements are also extended for 30 days after the governor allows casinos to reopen.

If the closure prevented a licensee’s ability to perform certain procedures, the memo says violations will not be cited but administratively waived.

Finally, new or different machines must be approved along with any changes in surveillance equipment.