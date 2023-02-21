Ganong hired as new physician for Tahoe Forest Health
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Alison Ganong, MD, has joined their teams at the Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and the Incline Village Community Hospital. Dr. Ganong will also be caring for patients at the Truckee Surgery Center.
Ganong specializes in interventional spine and regenerative medicine, sports medicine, electrodiagnostics, and musculoskeletal ultrasound.
Ganong attended medical school at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. She completed her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of California Davis Medical Center, and her sports medicine, interventional spine and regenerative medicine fellowship at Marko Bodor, Inc. She is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and is a US Ski Team physician.
Ganong’s offices are located in the Tahoe Forest Sports Medicine and Therapy Services building at 10710 Donner Pass Road, second Floor, Truckee, and at the Incline Village Community Hospital at 880 Alder Ave, second Floor, Incline Village.
New patients are accepted.
For appointments, call 530-582-7488.
