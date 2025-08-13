Gantry secures $11.75 million construction loan for South Lake Tahoe Townhomes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., has secured an $11.75 million construction loan for the development of 14 for-sale townhomes in South Lake Tahoe. Located at 3708 Lake Tahoe Blvd and 3709 Osgood Ave on two parcels totaling .72-acres, construction is now underway. The project, currently branded as South Lake Tahoe Townhomes, fronts Lake Tahoe Blvd and is within walking distance of the lake, Stateline casinos, and other amenities.

Gantry’s Peter Hillakas, Senior Director, Robert Slatt, Principal, and Keegan Bridges, Associate, with the firm’s Los Angeles and San Francisco production offices, represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 18-month loan was provided from Gantry’s extensive roster of lenders specializing in construction financing.

According to Gantry’s Peter Hillakas, “Lake Tahoe is one of California’s premier resort communities and the City of South Lake Tahoe is one of its top tourism destinations. This development occupies a prime location fronting the city’s main arterial, with a short walk to the Lake Tahoe shoreline as well as ready access to Stateline casinos, ski resorts, and other recreational amenities. Despite these strong fundamentals and an experienced sponsor familiar with the community, the seasonality of a resort destination and a recent increase to the project’s land basis due to zoning adjustments presented challenges to underwriting the loan for optimized terms. After copious review of Gantry’s extensive roster of construction financing sources, our team was able to identify a lender confident in this for-sale project and able to deliver a timely capital solution to commence development without any pre-sale requirements.”