Gar Woods 33rd annual Polar Bear Swim set for Saturday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Whether it’s just to watch, or to dive in, the 33rd annual Gar Woods Polar Bear Swim is one of the “coolest” events in which to participate.
The polar plunge takes place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Gar Woods Grill & Pier, located at 5000 North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay, where temperatures outside are expected to be 39 degrees.
Each year hundreds of spectators line the pier and deck to watch brave souls jump into the frigid, bone-chilling waters before returning to Gar Woods Bar to warm up.
Warm-ups start at 11:30 a.m. and races begin at 2:30 p.m. Participants will swim approximately 250 yards.
The entry fee in advance is $30 and $35 on the day of the event.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place finishers.
For more information, visit http://www.garwoods.com or call 530-546-3366.
